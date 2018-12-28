Justice Hansen was hacking away at TopGolf — a quarterback’s dream — when he caught, out of the corner of his eye, the stuff of football nightmares.
Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix featured nine combined interceptions, the most in any bowl game since 1982. TCU beat Cal 10-7 in overtime in a game that set modern football back a decade or three.
Hansen, Arkansas State’s star quarterback, said he caught bits and pieces of the game while golfing, and texted with his brother about the game. The lesson?
“Bowl season is just really sort of a monster,” he said.
Hansen wasn’t the only one watching on TV. Nevada coach Jay Norvell discussed the pitiful performance with his team, part of what he said is an ongoing discussion about how other teams play. The Wolf Pack also discussed the false start call that cost Memphis the Birmingham Bowl and Duke’s romp over Temple in Thursday’s Independence Bowl.
Asked for the key to Saturday’s bowl game, Norvell smirked.
“Don’t throw nine interceptions,” he said.