 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

God Love Her ─ Toby Keith

  • Updated

Get Toby’s latest release here: http://smarturl.it/AllTobyKeith

Subscribe here: https://goo.gl/ydEfi3

Follow Toby Keith:

https://www.facebook.com/tobykeith/

https://twitter.com/tobykeith

https://www.instagram.com/tobykeith/?hl=en

https://www.tobykeith.com/

#TobyKeith #GodLoveHer #Vevo #Country #VevoOfficial

Lyric: "She called from a truck stop / In Tucson, Arizona / With amazing grace..."

Release date: November 2008

Fun fact: The song is a moderate up-tempo song accompanied by electric guitar. It describes the love for a preacher's daughter.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News