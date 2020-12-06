God sees into the heart of mankind

Proverbs 15:11 — Hell and destruction are before the Lord; So how much more the hearts of the sons of men.
Knowing that the Lord sees my heart should motivate me to walk correctly before him.
Our God is omniscient and omnipresent, which indicates that he knows all things and that he is everywhere at the same time. That makes our God have a higher perspective than man.
In the Old Testament, we learn about a young shepherd whom God decided to use as king. The Bible tells us that God sent the prophet Samuel to anoint a man from the house of Jesse as the leader of Israel. Samuel decided to look for the man with the best appearance, but God wanted the youngest son and the one who at the time seemed the most unlikely, David. It is from this story that we get the phrase “For man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.”
How incredible to know that we have a God who looks at the heart above what man sees, but in reality that phrase should lead us to think, not to smile. This truth should make us ponder, not rejoice.
See, my dear friend, if God can see our hearts and really examine who we are, we are in trouble. Our hearts are dirty and vile. Our heart is who we really are. The reality that God can see what our hearts contain should be a greater motivation to please him. We are so vile that even when we do good, we must see if our hearts actually do it with a good intention.
So this is my invitation: Test your heart. See if your heart is aligned with God. Life flows from our heart. We can fool all men, but we cannot fool God. Could it be that today we must purify ourselves before him?
