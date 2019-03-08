History: Placed on probation Jan. 28 and failed re-inspection Feb. 7.
What the inspector saw: Rice, noodles, lettuce and tomatoes stored at unsafe temperatures, no thermometer; rodent droppings in storage area; raw chicken and shrimp were stored above cooked foods; fridge shelving “rusty and heavily soiled;” dirty hand-washing sink; “multiple food contact surfaces heavily soiled with debris and food.”
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Feb. 21.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.