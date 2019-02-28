It’s always golfing weather inside Gill Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/no9SCjpSMi— Bruce Pascoe (@BrucePascoe) March 1, 2019
Rain, snow or shine, playing golf is never a problem inside Gill Coliseum. At least if you’re working on your short game.
One of the oddities of the 70-year-old building is the “Bud and Maxine Ossey Golf Center,” a 2,500-square-foot rectangular room adjacent to the upper concourse that is covered in artificial turf. It opened in 2013 after a construction cost of $600,000.
Before Thursday’s game, an OSU golfer was working on her stroke while basketball fans could peer in to watch through glass windows.