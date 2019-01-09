New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) slips in ahead of Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) for two of his eleven game points during the third quarter Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.

Buechler raced out of the Knicks’ locker room shortly after Tuesday’s game and headed toward the Warriors’ locker rooms, presumably to see Kerr and Fraser.

It wasn’t a surprise to see him return about 15 minutes later carrying a wrapped-up bottle of wine.

However, before the Star could ask about the apparent gift and about Trier, a Knicks spokesman said the team wants head coach David Fizdale be the team’s only coach who speaks to media.

Trier said he already has a strong relationship with Buechler, even though the two played for very different eras at UA.

“He’s a very big pride guy about Arizona, so we stick together about that,” Trier said. “He just just takes pride in me being an Arizona guy. A great guy to be around. Great coach, great person, he’s really enjoyable every single day.”