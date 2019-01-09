Buechler raced out of the Knicks’ locker room shortly after Tuesday’s game and headed toward the Warriors’ locker rooms, presumably to see Kerr and Fraser.
It wasn’t a surprise to see him return about 15 minutes later carrying a wrapped-up bottle of wine.
However, before the Star could ask about the apparent gift and about Trier, a Knicks spokesman said the team wants head coach David Fizdale be the team’s only coach who speaks to media.
Trier said he already has a strong relationship with Buechler, even though the two played for very different eras at UA.
“He’s a very big pride guy about Arizona, so we stick together about that,” Trier said. “He just just takes pride in me being an Arizona guy. A great guy to be around. Great coach, great person, he’s really enjoyable every single day.”