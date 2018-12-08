Three things to keep in mind this week in Tucson sports:
1. The Baylor-Arizona basketball game Saturday at McKale Center tips off at 9 p.m. Groan.
2. Former Arizona All-Pac-10 infielder Chip Hale could become the manager of the Baltimore Orioles. Hale, who managed the Diamondbacks in 2015 and 2016, has interviewed for the vacancy.
3. The game of the week in boys high school basketball is likely to be unbeaten Salpointe Catholic with Evan Nelson and Majok Deng at 6-2 Cholla on Friday, 7 p.m. The emerging impact player in Tucson prep basketball is 6-foot-4-inch Cholla freshman Issac Garcia, who is averaging 22.5 points and 8.6 rebounds in his first month of high school basketball. Cholla knocked off powerful Catalina Foothills on Friday night.