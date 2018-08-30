Where: 1545 E. Copper St.
Matchup: Salpointe beat Mesa Dobson 56-7 last week in a game that was called off at halftime because of lightning. Lancers running back Bijan Robinson finished with 301 rushing yards and four touchdowns … in one half. Robinson’s backfield mate, Mario Padilla, added three touchdowns. Salpointe already looks the part of a state championship contender. The Lancers return home Friday to play a Desert Edge team that shut out Moon Valley last week. Salpointe Catholic will face better competition this week, but will get the W at home. Call it 45-20.