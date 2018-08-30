Where: 2475 W. Naranja Drive
Matchup: The Nighthawks return to the field following a bye week. A matchup against a solid Millennium team should make for one of the best games in town. I-Ridge is led offensively by running back Nathan Grijalva, who ran for 122 yards against a stout Mountain View front seven two weeks ago. Quarterback Octavio Audrey-Cobos looked good in their first win as well. Those three should keep Ironwood Ridge in the game — and if the Nighthawks capitalize on turnovers like they did against Mountain View, they'll win. Call it 27-14.