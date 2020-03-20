GOP pushes for petition signatures before deadline

The shutdown of normal social interactions came at a bad time for some candidates.

The deadline for candidates to turn in their required signatures to get on the primary ballot is April 6, but now nobody wants to hold a pen or stand within 6 feet of a candidate.

The Pima County GOP is trying to ensure its candidates get enough signatures by holding outdoor petition-signing events, from 9 to noon Saturday. So far, chairman David Eppihimer said, the party has three locations planned: South Kinney Road and West Bopp Road; South 12th Avenue and West Valencia Road; and Speedway and North Stone Ave.

Candidates for state offices, including state legislature, can collect signatures online at the Arizona secretary of state’s “e-qual” website. Voters simply need to enter their name, birthdate and driver’s license number, or voter registration number in place of the driver’s license, and the relevant petitions come up.

Candidates for county office do not come up as options on the secretary of state’s site.