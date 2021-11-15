 Skip to main content
Gospel Rescue Mission needs turkeys and pies

No Thanksgiving feast is complete without turkey and pies, and the Gospel Rescue Mission is in need of both to provide free turkey dinners for the hungry and homeless during its second annual drive-through “Blessings to Go” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.

The nonprofit is short at least 50 turkeys and 110 pies for its effort to distribute an estimated 2,200 ready-to-heat meals to those in need. Attendees will also receive a Resource Box of nonperishable foods and hygiene products.

Donations of turkeys and store-bought, ready-to-eat pies of any flavor can be dropped at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center. Volunteers are also needed to assist with the event; register online — or make a donation to the cause — at GRMTucson.com/holiday.

