Government services affected by July 4th holiday

City garbage, recycling
The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services will not be collected Monday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. All collections for the week will be delayed a day. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd
County garbage, recycling
All county landfills and transfer stations will be closed Monday. That includes the Ajo landfill, and the Sahuarita, Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, check your collection company to confirm its holiday schedule. Waste Management collection Monday will be delayed by one day. For information, call 744-2600.
Pima County Library
Libraries are closed Monday.
Other services
Most city, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.
Bus service
Sun Tran buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday. Express and shuttle services will not be in operation Monday. The Sun Link streetcar will provide service from 8 a.m. to about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the annual “A” Mountain fireworks show. For transit information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com
Post offices
Closed Monday.
Banks
Closed Monday.
School districts, University of Arizona, Pima Community College
Closed Monday.
Motor Vehicle Division
Offices closed Monday.
Emissions
Test stations closed Monday.