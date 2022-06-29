Government services affected by July 4th holiday

City garbage, recycling

The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services will not be collected Monday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. All collections for the week will be delayed a day. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd

County garbage, recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations will be closed Monday. That includes the Ajo landfill, and the Sahuarita, Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, check your collection company to confirm its holiday schedule. Waste Management collection Monday will be delayed by one day. For information, call 744-2600.

Pima County Library

Libraries are closed Monday.

Other services

Most city, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.

Bus service

Sun Tran buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday. Express and shuttle services will not be in operation Monday. The Sun Link streetcar will provide service from 8 a.m. to about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the annual “A” Mountain fireworks show. For transit information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com

Post offices

Closed Monday.

Banks

Closed Monday.

School districts, University of Arizona, Pima Community College

Closed Monday.

Motor Vehicle Division

Offices closed Monday.

Emissions

Test stations closed Monday.

