 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Government services affected by July 4th holiday

  • Updated

City garbage, recycling

The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services will not be collected Monday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. All collections for the week will be delayed a day. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd

County garbage, recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations will be closed Monday. That includes the Ajo landfill, and the Sahuarita, Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, check your collection company to confirm its holiday schedule. Waste Management collection Monday will be delayed by one day. For information, call 744-2600.

Pima County Library

Libraries are closed Monday.

Other services

People are also reading…

Most city, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.

Bus service

Sun Tran buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday. Express and shuttle services will not be in operation Monday. The Sun Link streetcar will provide service from 8 a.m. to about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the annual “A” Mountain fireworks show. For transit information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com

Post offices

Closed Monday.

Banks

Closed Monday.

School districts, University of Arizona, Pima Community College

Closed Monday.

Motor Vehicle Division

Offices closed Monday.

Emissions

Test stations closed Monday.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AZ's $335M border wall likely to be virtual, not on actual border

AZ's $335M border wall likely to be virtual, not on actual border

For Star subscribers: The Arizona Legislature has budgeted $335 million for border barrier construction. But what will actually be built might be a combination of a virtual wall and barriers around critical infrastructure not directly on the U.S.-Mexico border, the Governor's Office says.  

Native students to get free tuition at UA

Native students to get free tuition at UA

Starting this fall, the University of Arizona will cover the costs of tuition and mandatory fees for any full-time, undergraduate student who is a member of one of Arizona's 22 federally recognized Native American tribes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News