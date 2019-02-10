LOS ANGELES — Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” won the Grammy Award for record of the year and Kacey Musgraves took album of the year honors with her release “Golden Hour.”
Musgraves had already won earlier in the night for best country album.
She once again thanked her husband, who she credited for helping make the album a possibility. She also thanked the other artists nominated, saying “winning this doesn’t make my album any better than anyone else’s.”
Drake surprised the music world when he emerged on the Grammy stage to accept the best rap song trophy but told the room of musicians that winning awards isn’t necessary if you have real fans attending your concerts and singing your songs.
Drake, who rarely attends awards shows, won the honor for his massive hit “God’s Plan.”
“You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown. Look, if there are people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain and the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here. I promise you. You already won,” he said at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
He tried to continue speaking but was cut off as the ceremony suddenly went to a commercial.
The Grammys kicked off with a group of powerful women, including Michelle Obama and Lady Gaga, describing the role of music in their lives — a display that came a year after female voices were somewhat muted at the 2018 ceremony.
Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez also spoke and stood in solidarity with Obama, Gaga and Alicia Keys, who hosted the show on CBS.
Among some of the other winners of the evening: Brandi Carlile, Ariana Grande, Greta Van Fleet, Cardi B, Beck, Dua Lipa and H.E.R.