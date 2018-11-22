Rundown: While the state championships for Arizona are next week, Texas’ playoffs are just getting started. St. Pius X finished the regular season with a 9-1 record after the Panthers lost the regular-season finale to Houston St. Thomas Catholic, 52-49. It was Gunnell’s eighth loss in his high school career.
Now Gunnell is in the second round of the playoffs and will take on Dallas Bishop Dunne at a neutral site on Saturday. Gunnell completed 22 of 37 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns the last time St. Pius X played Bishop Dunne, when the game was televised on ESPNU. If Gunnell’s high school football career ends this weekend, he will go down as one of the top passers in Texas state history.
In October, Gunnell set the state record for passing yards. He is the only high school quarterback in Texas history to throw for over 16,000 yards in a career, and he has 4,664 on the season entering this weekend. Gunnell set the career touchdown record for a quarterback with 195. Considering Texas has produced NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Nick Foles, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, Gunnell is a part of an elite class of gunslingers.
“A once-in-a-generation-type quarterback,” St. Pius X coach Erik DeHaven told the Star’s Michael Lev in September. “Everything he does on the field is the same as what he does off the field. There’s no difference between the two. He’s a positive leader of our young men. He is who he is. He’s special.”
On 247sports.com, Gunnell is Arizona’s highest-ranked commit for 2019 and is the No. 15 quarterback prospect in the nation.
