Live crabs and lobsters that died in captivity of unknown causes were removed from tanks and offered for sale to customers at Grantstone Supermarket, 8 W Grant Road, a recent Pima County health inspection found.

8 W. Grant Road

History: Since 2015, the store has been inspected 12 times and failed five times. Most recently it was placed on probation June 4.

What the inspector saw: Live crabs and lobsters that died of unknown causes during captivity were offered for sale to the public; employee kept a pet bird in the store; sprouts, spinach, bok choy, bologna and cheese stored at unsafe temperatures; walk-in refrigerator had dirty floor, walls and ceiling; manager not certified in food protection management.

Follow-up: Passed reinspection June 18.

Comments: Declined to comment.