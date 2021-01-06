Greater Phoenix Chamber and Arizona Chamber

Greater Phoenix Chamber President and CEO Todd Sanders released the following statement with Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry President and CEO Glenn Hamer:
"What we are seeing today on Capitol Hill is shameful and wrong. We urge a stop to this lawlessness.
Congress must be allowed to perform its constitutional duties and should be able to do so under calm and peaceful circumstances.
We are thankful that our delegation members are safe and we extend our deepest appreciation to Capitol Hill law enforcement for protecting them. We join leaders across the state of Arizona in calling for an immediate end to any violence."