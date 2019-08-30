Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Gerhard de Beer warms up before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. 

 (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

With the NFL wrapping up its final week of preseason games, teams will begin cuts for the 53-man roster, and offensive lineman Gerhard de Beer discovered his fate after the Green Bay Packers released him Friday morning.

The 6-foot-7-inch, 312-pound South African native played for the Packers' practice squad last season following a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2018. 

De Beer played guard on Arizona's offensive line from 2013-17 and also threw discus for the UA track and field team. In 2015, de Beer was the Pac-12 discus throw champion. 

Other former Arizona Wildcats in the NFL will find out if they made the cut for a roster spot. Undrafted safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles of the San Francisco 49ers finished preseason on a positive note and recorded an interception in a win over the Chargers. Flannigan-Fowles collected a tackle and one interception in four games with San Francisco. 

Ex-Arizona linebacker Scooby Wright III signed with the New England Patriots for the final week of preseason and 2014 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year — donning 96 as his jersey number — had four tackles and two sacks in the 31-29 loss to the New York Giants. 

The deadline for the NFL's roster cuts is 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.   

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.