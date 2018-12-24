Pediatrician Dr. Steve Maron has a lot of respect for nurse practitioners and the work they do for patients, but he doesn’t think they should be replacements for physicians.
After expressing that opinion in a newspaper column titled “Are NPs the same as MDs?” Maron was fired from his job with the United Community Health Center’s Green Valley clinic for violating the organization’s “principle of mutual respect,” Maron said last week.
The issue of whether nurse practitioners (NPs) can stand in for doctors is an ongoing national debate, as nurse practitioners assume an increasingly prominent role in providing primary care. In 22 states, including Arizona, plus the District of Columbia, nurse practitioners are allowed to have “full practice authority,” meaning they are allowed to practice and prescribe on their own without a doctor’s supervision.
Stephanie Innes / Arizona Daily Star