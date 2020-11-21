Greg Hansen: As 2020-21 season opens, attention turns to coaches, contracts — and cash

3. Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley is about to break the bank. If he were listed as an entity on the Dow Jones Index, there’d be a mad rush to buy, buy, buy.

A year ago, Hurley was given a two-year contract extension, through the 2023-24 season, with a $700,000 “thanks-for-staying” bonus. He is being paid an average of $2.4 million per season, which is about $1.3 million per year behind Utah’s Larry Krystkowiak, who has been, let’s say, a shade above average over nine years.

If the Sun Devils are as good as projected — they could win their first-ever Pac-12 championship, which goes back to 1979 — Hurley will be the No. 1 name on the list for coaching vacancies at the blue-blood schools. Like Duke, right? I mean, Mike Krzyzewski turns 74 this season.

The penalty for Hurley leaving ASU before his contract expires, roughly $1.5 million, would not create a second thought at a place like Duke.

4. The Pac-12 has seen 22 coaches fired since 2002, for 23 jobs. Yes, the coach twice-fired was Ernie Kent, cashiered by Oregon in 2010 and by Washington State in 2019.