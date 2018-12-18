The Pac-12 season still doesn’t start for another two weeks, but Arizona will get a preview of sorts Wednesday.
Montana (6-3) is good enough to significantly compete in the Pac-12, especially considering how woeful the conference has been so far this season. The Grizzlies also bring a distinct Pac-12 flavor into Wednesday’s game at McKale Center.
Standout guard Ahmaad Rorie spent a season at Oregon, while key reserves Kendal Manuel (Oregon State) and Donaven Dorsey (Washington) played two seasons in the conference. Then there’s Griz coach Travis DeCuire, who worked under coach Mike Montgomery at Cal for six seasons, spending the last four as the Bears’ associate head coach.
They know the turf. And the overwhelming favorites to repeat as Big Sky Conference champions know they can play on it.
“There’s always expectations, when you’re coming off a winning season,” Dorsey said. “We’ve embraced them.”
DeCuire actually has more Griz blood running throughout him, having set the school’s assist record with 435 in just three seasons from 1992-94 as a player while being named All-Big Sky twice.
DeCuire was considered to take over for Montgomery after he retired at Cal in 2014, but the Bears hired Cuonzo Martin instead. DeCuire then headed to his alma mater.
The three Pac-12 alumni on DeCuire’s roster shared their stories with the Star: