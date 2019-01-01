For so long, former Arizona star Rob Gronkowski appeared invincible, like some kind of supermachine with the strength of a buffalo and the speed of a slightly fast buffalo.
But in this, his ninth season, the superstar New England Patriots tight end appeared human, for maybe the first time.
Gronk finished the regular season with just 45 catches for 658 yards and three touchdowns, the most limited production of his illustrious career. We all knew that with the punishment he’s taken in his career, he’d eventually see the downswing.
But it was still jarring.