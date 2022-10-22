Gronk's appearance caps frenetic fall for Arizona Bowl organizers

Four days before kickoff, COVID-19 issues at Boise State forced the cancellation of the 2021 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

A year’s prep work by the Arizona Bowl organization went kaput.

Vowing to make up for a lost year, the Arizona Bowl committee has more than "made up" for the lost 2021 game.

Last week, the Arizona Bowl announced all 1,000 tickets for Wednesday’s kickoff luncheon have been sold. And why not? The guest speaker is former Arizona Wildcat tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk’s appeal is powerful: A year ago, the Arizona Bowl kickoff luncheon drew 600 for baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Trevor Hoffman, UA Class of 1989.

"Getting Gronk required all the stars to be aligned," says Eric Rhodes, vice president of communications for the Arizona Bowl. Rhodes and his crew reached out to Gronk’s front man, his brother, Chris Gronkowski — also an Arizona football alumnus — to put the deal together.

"Since we announced the sellout, we’ve been getting calls asking, 'Can you set up a few extra tables?’ and requests of that type," says Rhodes. "But, of course, the fire marshals won’t allow that."

More than an appearance by Gronk, the Arizona Bowl has made unprecedented impact in Southern Arizona this fall.

It created a Friday Night Lights Tour, complete with a massive, inflated Arizona Bowl helmet. Most impressive, the Arizona Bowl did not rotate its tour among the area’s football heavyweights, it has instead spent Friday nights at the Amphi-Flowing Wells, Thatcher-Safford, Tanque Verde-Catalina and Marana-Nogales games.

It has also created a partnership with Tim Kish of the Southern Arizona Chapter of the College Football Hall of Fame to select a Southern Arizona Player of the Week.

Again, the bowl organization did not center on big-name schools. Of the nine POWs selected thus far, the list includes Flowing Wells’ Adrian Soto; Walden Grove’s Gabriel Smith; Marana’s Elijah Joplin; Pusch Ridge Christian's Bubba Mustain; and Douglas’ Emiliano Berthely.

"We’ve done Bear Down Friday appearances and committed to covering the entire area, not just just a few big-name schools," says Rhodes. "Our main job is to educate the people of Southern Arizona about our bowl game. All of our players of the week will be our guests and recognize on the field at the game on Dec. 30."

The Arizona Bowl will be played at 2:30 p.m. on a Friday, Dec. 30. Kym Adair, the bowl’s executive director, will have the No. 2 choice of teams from the Mountain West and Mid-American conferences, which today might be something like Air Force vs. Ohio.