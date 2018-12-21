Since transitioning to Division I six years after winning the Division II NCAA title in 1998, UC Davis has had to relearn what it takes to win.
For the past four seasons, the Aggies have nailed it down pretty well. They won Big West titles in 2015 and 2018, while winning the Big West Tournament in 2017, before winning an NCAA First Four game over N.C. Central and then losing 100-62 to Kansas in the 2017 NCAA Tournament
This year, more of the same appeared likely. The Aggies returned four starters from their Big West champs, including player of the year Shorts … and then lost six of their first seven games. Part of the problem, UC Davis coach Jim Les indicated, is that everyone else knows they’re good now — and prepare accordingly.
“When you have success, it’s kind of a different mindset,” Les said. “We’re not sneaking up on people anymore. We’re going through a little bit of these growing pains, and it starts with our senior leadership. We’re putting some responsibilities on their shoulders and asking them to step up and lead us on both ends of the floor.”
The Aggies’ mentality could help them recover soon. Shorts and many of his teammates were under-recruited players who aim to show what they can do, Les said.
“We’ve got really quality young men who work hard and have excellent character,” Les said. “They really build into the culture of our program and really have a chip on their shoulder because a lot of these guys weren’t highly recruited. We value that. We accept that.”