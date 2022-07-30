Guadalajara Mexican Grill

This August is a month of food, music, dancing and overall festivities for the owners of three Guadalajara Grill and Tequila Bar locations. With the 20 year anniversary of the first ever location coming up, they want to host an event at each of the three locations to share their joy with the community that has supported them all these years.

Seth Holzman, 52, co-founder of the first Guadalajara restaurant, opened the doors to the establishment off Prince and Mountain in August of 2002. He wasn’t sure what to expect, but a community waiting with open arms was what he and his business partner got.

“Starting the Guadalajara Grill in 2002 for me was a bit like throwing a life vest off a tall ship and then jumping in after it for safety. It's all going to be fine as long as nothing goes wrong,” Holzman says. “But my ambition and excitement to create combined with the thrill of seeing my guests' enjoyment and enthusiasm for the uniqueness of what I was offering continued to motivate me.”

Years went by and the business boomed, the menu options expanded, more locations were opened and down the line Holzman and his partner decided to go their separate ways.

The restaurants were divided and Holzman got the location on Kolb off Speedway. Shortly after, he brought his wife Mayra Holzman, 42, into the business and they began running the location as co-owners in 2010. Things ran smoothly until on the night of Saturday, July 26, 2014 the Guadalajara on Speedway and Kolb caught fire. It began in the storage room and spread from there, engulfing the property. The Fire Department ruled it a total loss, the Holzman’s were left scrambling for an answer.

The answer came in the form of a property off Broadway and Swan, the location was deemed the perfect place for them to start fresh, and build something together. After over a year in the making they opened their doors in July of 2015. With the new place and the reconstructed Kolb location, the couple now had two restaurants and a growing business.

“We’ve been very grateful and lucky that every time we open a new location, we are popular and the Tucson community has our backs,” Mrs. Holzman says.

The feeling of community support was also felt when the third location under this ownership opened in June of 2021 in the town of Marana, just north of Tucson proper.

For the milestone of 20 years in business the couple wanted to give back to a community that has shown them so much support over the years.The main goal of the festival is to create an atmosphere where small business vendors from around town, and the Tucson community itself, can come together and celebrate. The Holzman’s are throwing parties around town as a thank you for the patronage and support over these past 20 years..

The festival will take place over three different days, in the three locations this couple boasts. “Each restaurant has a different audience and different loyal customers, so we want to have a festival in each place and extend the festivities to be a whole August Festival,” says Alexa Rodriguez, 24, the coordinator for the events.

All festivals will be free to the public and will feature food, music, and vendors. At Marana the party will be on August 6, at the Broadway location on the 13th, and at the Kolb location on the 20th. They will be from 5p.m.-9p.m. and for the whole family.