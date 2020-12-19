Guitarist Broza streaming his "Not Exactly Christmas" show this year

Singer-songwriter David Broza will not exactly be in Tucson performing his “Not Exactly Christmas Show” at the Fox Theatre this year.

But he will be live streaming the concert on Wednesday, Dec. 23, in a ticketed event available through foxtucson.com.

Broza is celebrating 25 years of his “Not Exactly” show with a streaming performance from City Winery in New York City.

The guitarist will be offering a mix of flamenco, Cuban rhythms and folk, sung in English, Hebrew and Spanish, topped off with Broza’s stories from a lifetime in music.

Broza recently released “en Casa Limón,” an album of instrumental tracks recorded with producer Javier Limón at Casa Limón Studios in Madrid, Spain.

Casa Limón has been the recording home to famed flamenco artists such as Tomatito and Paco de Lucía, who died in 2014. Broza recorded several of the album’s tracks using Lucía’s guitars.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday and tickets are $10. A link to the concert’s stream will be provided after purchase.

For more information, visit foxtucson.com.

