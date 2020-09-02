In 1943, Gus Lazary skipped his senior year of high school and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps. At 17 years of age, he served as a waist gunner on a B-17 bomber stationed in England flying bombing missions over Germany. Gus once told us that "Watching German Messerschmitts screaming toward me, firing 50-caliber machine guns was unimaginable fear. But watching a buddy's plane go down was pure hell. We sometimes lost half our planes on a bombing raid." One of his worst nightmares was the time his plane was returning from a mission and was running out of fuel. The English coastline was barely visible so the captain radioed to prepare for a "splashdown." "Miraculously, a tail wind popped up and we made a rough landing at a small airfield just inside the coast." However, what Gus remembered most was flying mercy food missions over France after the war and seeing the rooftops painted with the words, "THANK YOU YANKS." Gus received several commendations and died Nov. 30, 2019, at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife of 70 years and his three children.
