Gwen C. Niemi

I was in the Women's Army Air Corp, also known as the WAAC.  Upon my discharge I left with the rank of captain. I moved to Tucson, became a teacher, and taught for the University of Arizona Physical Education Department under the illustrious Ina Giddings. I took five years off to have my two children and returned to teaching where I taught physical education and English/Reading for Tucson School District No. 1, which is now TUSD.  I retired here in Tucson and just had my 100th birthday in February.

