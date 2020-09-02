Gwen C. Niemi

I was in the Women's Army Air Corp, also known as the WAAC. Upon my discharge I left with the rank of captain. I moved to Tucson, became a teacher, and taught for the University of Arizona Physical Education Department under the illustrious Ina Giddings. I took five years off to have my two children and returned to teaching where I taught physical education and English/Reading for Tucson School District No. 1, which is now TUSD. I retired here in Tucson and just had my 100th birthday in February.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!