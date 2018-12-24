Hacienda Del Sol will offer a night of fine dining to ring in the new year.
From 4:30 to 9 p.m., Hacienda Del Sol's The Grill will offer holiday specials, in addition to champagne, a craft cocktail or a glass of wine.
From 4:40 to 10 p.m. at the Terraza Garden Patio & Lounge, folks can also find holiday specials, live music, and a champagne toast.
The resort will also host a buffet dinner and dancing celebration from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. To attend the party only, admission costs $30. To attend the party and dinner, admission costs $99.
