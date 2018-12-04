Hailey Swanson, Assistance League of Tucson

Hailey Swanson is a senior at the University of Arizona Honors College class of 2019 in the Physiology Department. She is grateful to have been given several glimpses of her long-term goal as a pediatrician so early in her educational career because of her involvement in the Tucson community, specifically focused on youth in need. Hailey has a passion for working with young children and thinks that it is so inspiring that doctors, teachers, and youth philanthropists alike all shape our future when leaving an impact on a child’s life. She is especially appreciative of her time spent with Assistance League of Tucson and how this organization has helped her share the importance of giving back to our local community.