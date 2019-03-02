You could say Brandon Williams’ return helped Brandon Randolph get back on track. Or that the law of averages simply had to work in the favor of Randolph, the Wildcats’ leading scorer overall this season.
But there’s also this fact: After shooting 26.7 percent over six games before Thursday, Randolph took the floor at Oregon State wearing short braids … and shot 7 for 8 from the field.
Did his new hairstyle have anything to do with it?
“Without a doubt, definitely,” Randolph said, grinning. Teammates “told me to never, never take the braids off.”
Seriously, though, Randolph said he was “kind of getting sick of his hair,” while his coach said Williams’ return helped take the pressure off Randolph, who also kept working hard throughout his slump.
“Brandon’s been a good player for us for a long, long time,” Miller said. “If you judge Brandon on the first 20 games, he was maybe the surest bet that we had. So, yeah, hopefully he can return and keep doing what he’s doing. He’s worked hard. He’s never given in.”