Haitian-Canadian wing Ben Mathurin to pick either Arizona or Baylor on Wednesday

NBA Academy wing Bennedict Mathurin is expected to announce a choice between Arizona or Baylor on Wednesday evening at about 6 p.m.
A 6-6 wing out of Montreal with a Haitian background, Mathurin has been playing for the NBA Global Academy. He played for the NBA Academy Latin America last month in the Tarkanian Classic at Las Vegas and last week played for NBA Global Academy Australia in a tournament at Barcelona.
Mathurin averaged 13.6 points over five games in the Barcelona event, including a 30-point outburst in the semifinals. (Box score here and video here).
According to 247, Mathurin took visits to Baylor and Arizona in November and is scheduled to announce his choice between the two on Wednesday.
Mathurin is listed as a two-star prospect on Verbal Commits but 247's Evan Daniels wrote last month that he's "a four-star level prospect and once he announces for a college will be ranked as a top 100 recruit."
During the Tarkanian Classic, Daniels said Mathurin was an "intriguing wing prospect with upside," having long arms and athleticism.
"Offensively, Mathurin is still an effective playmaker and scorer. He has good instincts, makes plays in transition, does a good job of making plays off the bounce and is an improving shooter from long-range off the catch," Daniels wrote. "One thing Mathurin does really well is finish around the rim through contact and over contests.
"Defensively, Mathurin has potential to be a good multi-positional defender as he has the tools, athleticism and instincts to defend both wings and ones if he has to."