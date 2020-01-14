Haitian-Canadian wing Ben Mathurin to choose between Arizona and Baylor on Wednesday

NBA Academy wing Bennedict Mathurin is expected to announce his college choice of either Arizona or Baylor on Wednesday evening about 6 p.m.
A 6-6 wing out of Montreal with a Haitian background, Mathurin has been playing for the NBA Global Academy. He played for the NBA Academy Latin America last month in the Tarkanian Classic at Las Vegas and last week played for NBA Global Academy Australia in a tournament at Barcelona.
Mathurin averaged 13.6 points over five games in the Barcelona event, including a 30-point outburst in the semifinals.
According to 247, he took visits to Baylor and Arizona in November and is scheduled to announce his choice between the two on Wednesday.
Mathurin is listed as a two-star prospect on Verbal Commits but 247's Evan Daniels wrote last month that he's "a four-star level prospect and once he announces for a college will be ranked as a top 100 recruit."