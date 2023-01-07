Hale’s MLB Network interview linked him to his past

Arizona baseball coach Chip Hale last week was featured on MLB Network’s “Hot Stove’’ program with Harold Reynolds and Matt Vasgersian.

There was some history involved. Both Hale and Vasgersian grew up in Moraga, California, and attended Campolindo High School. Both joked about a Russian Language course they took in high school. Hale did it to prepare for what he then thought would lead to enrollment at the Naval Academy. Vasgersian – the Tucson Toros’ 1996 play-by-play radio broadcaster – did so to help qualify him for a possible career in the state department.

Both chose baseball instead. Good move.

Hale spoke about how difficult the recruiting process in college baseball can be and how it has changed since he left Campolindo in 1983.

“We have a player who committed who hasn’t even played a high school game yet,’’ he said. “We’ll probably have known some of our (players) for eight years by the time they are finished with college baseball.’’

Hale, a standout high school quarterback, said he encourages high school prospects to play other sports. “It’ll make you a better athlete,’’ he said.

One example: Arizona Class of 2023 recruit Andrew Cain, a lefty hitter from Ironwood Ridge High School, is averaging 18.5 points per game for the Nighthawks, which is fifth among all Southern Arizona prep scorers this season

“Unfortunately,’’ Hale said, “because of NCAA rules, I can’t even go watch him play basketball.’’