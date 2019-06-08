In her first event as a pro golfer, four-year Arizona standout and 2018 NCAA team champion Haley Moore finished second last week at the Vegas Legacy event on the Cactus Tour. Moore shot 70-70-71 to finish second by one stroke; she earned $4,000. Her former UA teammate, Salpointe Catholic High School grad Krystal Quihuis, enjoyed her best week as a pro golfer last week, finishing fifth on the LGPA’s Symetra Tour, earning $5,396 at the Valley Forge Invitational in Pennsylvania. Quihuis missed the cut at the ongoing Four Winds Invitational in South Bend, Indiana.