Arizona grad Haley Moore, whose clutch putt in 2018 gave Arizona the NCAA women’s golf championship, begins her pro career this week at the Cactus Tour’s Legacy event in Las Vegas. She’ll play the Cactus Tour until the LPGA Qualifying School in August. Moore began a gofundme.com account last week, hoping to raise $30,000 to cover her travel expenses, caddy fees and entry fees in pro golf. It costs $577 to enter a Cactus Tour event; a year ago, former Salpointe Catholic High School state champion and UA golfer Krystal Quihuis earned $8,240 in five Cactus Tour events before moving on to the Symetra Tour, which is the Triple-A league for women’s pro golfers.