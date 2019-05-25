UA senior Haley Moore completed her eligibility as the Wildcats finished tied for No. 3 in the NCAA championships last week. She now awaits August’s LGPA Qualifying School and the process of making the LPGA Tour. Moore joined the Wildcats in the middle of her senior year in high school — she graduated early — and became an immediate starter. Her career stroke average of 72.40 per round trails only Annika Sorenstam and Lorena Ochoa in school history. At the NCAA finals, the clutch Moore was a rockstar.