Maybe it was playing at sea level over in Hawaii that did the Buffs in.
Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011-12, Colorado has struggled to play nearly as well at lower elevation road environments as it does at the mile-high Coors Events Center in Boulder. They are 7-29 in Pac-12 games away from home since 2013-14, with no more than two conference road wins per season since then.
While the Buffs have managed to win two road games already this season, those were also both at high altitude: At Air Force and at New Mexico.
Thursday’s test at McKale will be held at roughly halfway between sea level and Boulder’s elevation of 5,328 feet.
However, sophomore wing D’Shawn Schwartz appeared confident that the Buffs can win anywhere on the road this season.
“There’s not a team in (the league) that I don’t think we can beat,” Schwartz told Buffzone.com. “I think we can get some road wins, as opposed to last year. We’ve grown a little bit, and I think we have a chance to get some road wins starting on the third.”
“We just did it a couple weeks before Christmas when we went to New Mexico. The buildings are similar. The fan base is really into it and educated. They support their team.”