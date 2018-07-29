By Justin Spears / Arizona Daily Star
For 18 seasons, if the song Hells Bells by AC/DC echoed throughout Qualcomm Stadium or Petco Park in San Diego, or Miller Park in Milwaukee, it was time.
It was time for one of the greatest relief pitchers to put on a show and do what No. 51 does best, close.
Trevor Hoffman will go down as one of the best to ever step on a mound and is perhaps the greatest San Diego Padres pitcher of all time. From 1993 to 2010, Hoffman finished 856 games, recorded 601 saves, the second most in MLB history only trailing Mariano Rivera. Hoffman also averaged 9.36 strikeouts per nine innings and had seven All-Star game appearances.
On Sunday, the former Wildcat's career as a big leaguer was officially immortalized as he was introduced into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
Check out what you could've missed during the ceremony: