Katherine Harrison, volunteer with Kino School, talks to Tristian Clark, kindergartner, in the “Toy Story 4” room at Kino School, a K-12 private school, 6625 N. First Ave. Every year for the past 40 years each homeroom classroom creates Halloween-themed activities for all the students to engage in. “We focus on being creative and all the kids work together,” said Mary Jane Cera, director of Kino School. There are five themed activities: A robotics class where kids built a robot that flings candy into kids’ hands, a haunted house escape room, another escape room titled the Nuclear Bunker, a scavenger hunt, and a movie with the “Toy Story 4” theme. “We get into Halloween big time here,” said art teacher Jennifer Shelton.