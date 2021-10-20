Halloween roundup

As the coronavirus pandemic raged last Halloween, many of the city’s activities celebrating the haunted holiday were put on hold in an effort to mitigate transmission of the virus.

COVID-19 is still out there, but so is the vaccine, which has allowed life to return to some semblance of normalcy.

That includes Halloween events. Lots of them. All over the city.

This is Tucson (thisistucson.com) has assembled several lists of Halloween activities happening now through Oct. 31.

Here are some of the events they found.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

Get your spook on downtown with a live theatrical Victorian-style séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel’s fire of 1934. This live recreation of a séance will be performed exactly how it was in the 1800s.

When: Four shows per night, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through October

Where: 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12.50-$25