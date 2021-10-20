Halloween roundup

As the coronavirus pandemic raged last Halloween, many of the city’s activities celebrating the haunted holiday were put on hold in an effort to mitigate transmission of the virus.
COVID-19 is still out there, but so is the vaccine, which has allowed life to return to some semblance of normalcy.
That includes Halloween events. Lots of them. All over the city.
This is Tucson (thisistucson.com) has assembled several lists of Halloween activities happening now through Oct. 31.
Here are some of the events they found.
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Get your spook on downtown with a live theatrical Victorian-style séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel’s fire of 1934. This live recreation of a séance will be performed exactly how it was in the 1800s.
When: Four shows per night, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through October
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $12.50-$25
Terror in the Corn
Need a scare this Halloween season? Grab your “terror tickets” to access three haunted attractions including Field of Screams, Shady Acres Asylum and Circus of Horror. And don’t miss monster-themed midway games like Zombie Paintball, plus DJ beats, pumpkin purchases, food, drinks and more haunted fun!
When: 6 p.m.-midnight, Thursdays-Saturdays through October and on Oct. 31
Where: 9312 W. Rillito Village Trail
Cost: $25-$35 per person
The Slaughterhouse
Get terrified with five haunted attractions at The Slaughterhouse. Attractions include “Voodoo Bayou,” “Cirque Du Slay” and “The Boiler Room.” But the most scariest haunt of them all goes to “City Meats.” They also have an interactive haunt called “Apocalypse” where guests can defend themselves against zombies.
When: Thursdays-Sundays through October. Check website for availability.
Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road
Cost: Tickets starting at $25
Halloween movie binge at The Loft Cinema
Take your bestie, family, a date or just your spooky self to The Loft Cinema for some creepy, scary and Halloween-themed movies, including international horror films on Wednesdays and Frankenstein-themed films on Wednesdays.
When: See movie schedule on website
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: $6-$12, get your ticket before you go
Frankenstein at The Gaslight Theatre
Cruise to The Gaslight for this musical-comedy based on the classic “Frankenstein.”
When: Now through Nov. 7
Where: The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway
Cost: Prices vary
Boo at Reid Park Zoo
Boo at the Zoo will feature the pirates, superheroes, princesses, and wizards inspired by your favorite movies and books. Check out a fire-breathing dragon, Pirate’s Cove, Western Skeletown, Outer Limits zone, Harry Potterville, Bug Town, trick-or-treating, a hay maze, a pumpkin patch, games and more.
When: 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-24.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $11, children under 2 years old get in for free
“Scream:” ‘90s Dance Party
Do you like scary movies? Costumes or ‘90s apparel are encouraged at this late night party. Your favorite music of the decade will be playing all night along with popular music videos on two television screens.
When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5 at the door; this is a 21-and-older event
Tucson Oddities Market: Halloween Edition
Shop with vendors and artisans of the strange and unusual during this two-day shopping event.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 23-24
Where: When + Where Market Space, 4441 E. Speedway
Cost: Free
Halloween in the wild
Join International Wildlife Museum for creepy crafts, ghoulish games and treats. There will also be a haunted house for brave little monsters and trick-or-treating. Remember to wear your costume and bring your sack for candy.
When: 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
Cost: $5-$10; ages 3 and under can enter for free
Howl at the museum
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art for an indoor/outdoor event with drag queens, drinks, tastings, a costume contest, DJ beats and a cocktail competition. Face masks are required in the museum.
When: 6-9 p.m., Oct. 29
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 200 W. Alameda St.
Cost: $35-$40
Lavender Witch Festival
Celebrate fall at the Life under the Oaks lavender farm with mini witch hats, pointy shoes, clay pumpkins and broom workshops. The farm will also have lavender wands, lavender corn husk dolls and more goodies available for purchase.
When: 2-5:30 p.m., Oct. 30
Where: 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
Cost: $15 per person; free for children ages 12 and younger
Halloween Spooktacular
Sahuarita is hosting a Spooktacular with trunk-or-treating, games, crafts, pumpkins, food trucks, a DJ and more.
When: 5 p.m., Oct. 30
Where: 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita
Cost: Free
Hallowine and Mariachi
Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos at the vineyard. At this event, enjoy bites from La Indita, mariachi music, face paintings, a costume contest and wine.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 30
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Howl-oween Spooky Mongrel and Hound Celebration
Do you have a furry kid at home that wants to go trick-or-treating? Well, strap on their costume and cruise over to the Howl-oween Spooky Mongrel and Hound Celebration. This fur-tastic doggo event will have a wag-o-ween costume contest, treats, prizes and a fun pooch parade.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Oct. 30
Where: St. Philip’s Plaza Market, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free
Trick-or-treat on Congress
Trick-or-treat at the businesses along Congress Street, plus shop local pop-up shops at Fit Studio.
When: 2 -5 p.m., Oct. 30
Where: 245 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free parking at downtown meters. Garages will charge.
Rollin’ Haunt
Join Tucson Parks and Recreation for a drive-thru haunted event filled with Halloween treats, fun costumes, characters and photo opportunities.
Families are encouraged to decorate their cars to add to the Halloween spirit. All children present in the vehicles will receive a candy bag with contactless pick-up as they exit the event. Participants must remain in their vehicles at all times during this event.
When: 4-7 p.m., Oct. 30
Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
Trick or Treat, Lucha and Eat
Join Buenavida with a Lucha Libre wresting event, plus three meals to choose from and live music. Remember to wear your costumes and masks.
When: 5-8 p.m., Oct. 30
Where: Buenavida Tucson, 919 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $12-$25
Spirits at the zoo
Put on your costume and drop by Reid Park Zoo for this spirited adult party with cocktails, food, animal encounters, raffles and a costume contest. Tickets include zoo admission and two drink tickets. Designated driver tickets include admission and $5 in “Boo Bucks” to use for food or beverages.
When: 6-9 p.m., Oct. 30
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $45-$55 or $30-$35 for designated drivers. This is a 21+ event
Tales of the dead walking tour
Hosted by Presidio San Agustín del Tucsón, take this tour with an archaeologist through the Court Street Cemetery, where about 8,000 people were buried between 1875 and 1909. Pre-registration for this event is required.
When: 10-11:30 a.m., Oct. 31
Where: 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $15 for members, $20 for non-members
Tucson Dragway’s drive-thru trick-or-treat
Dress-up with your family and friends and enjoy a new way to trick or treat. Tucson Dragway will route a parade of cars down the drag strip while local businesses, community leaders, racers and families hand out candy to you and your carpool buddies.
When: 4:30-11:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Where: Tucson Dragway, 12000 S. Houghton Road
Cost: $10 per car
Visit the Tucson Dragway website for more information