Hana Tokyo

Hana Tokyo

5435 S. Calle Santa Cruz, #185

History: Mostly excellent ratings with a few good ratings since 2011. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 16.

What the inspector saw: Cooked eel and opened cooked shrimp in refrigerators in sushi prep area with no discard date, plastic container in walk-in refrigerator holding rice at unsafe cold temperature, plastic bins holding such ingredients as flour and sugar had no labels to identify ingredients, chlorine-based test strips not available in bar area to check sanitizer concentration, chemical sanitize machine not dispensing chlorine.

Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 27.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

