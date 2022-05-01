Name: Hancel J. Lopez Navarro

Job Title: RN Case Manager/Saguaro Clinic Team 4

Organization: Southern Arizona Veteran’s Affairs Healthcare System

Education: BSN

Professional Affiliations: ANA

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

My interests are to learn something new and help someone every day. I have proudly served my community and my country in a variety of careers. I started out as a U.S. Marine Corps Infantryman then, U.S. Embassy Marine Security Guard and finally a law enforcement officer for Pima County. I realized, however, that I wanted to help people in a different capacity- in their health and wellness- and so began my career in nursing over 14 years ago.

As a nurse, I have worked a large variety of specialties to include House Supervisor; a float pool nurse on units including oncology, neurology, whipple & transplant, step down intensive care, critical care/ED, psychiatric, med-surg, telemetry, rehabilitation; as well as worked in outpatient subspecialties.

Since January 2017, I have had the privilege of serving my fellow Veterans at the Southern Arizona Veteran Affairs initially as a Float Pool RN, and then as a Patient Safety Coordinator. Presently I work in Primary Care as an RN Case Manager providing Veterans guidance on health care access, health promotion, disease prevention and chronic disease management.

My strongest passion lies in facilitating Veterans’ mental health and medical needs, advocating for them, supporting them in their journeys and empowering them to take ownership of their own health and wellness outcomes. I am resolved to do so by staying present in the moment with one patient at a time and dedicating myself to continuous learning.

