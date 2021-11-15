Handi-Dogs, Parkinson's Support and other groups can use your help

Donations to these organizations qualify you for an Arizona Tax credit:
Esperanza En Escalante
3700 S. Calle Polar, Tucson, AZ 85730
520-571-8294
Esperanza En Escalante is a non-profit agency providing housing and support services to homeless Veterans and their families since 1993. Our goal is to nurture the transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency by providing support services (housing, transportation, nutrition, employment support and accessing earned benefits) to achieve the goal.
La Paloma Family Services
870 W Miracle Mile, Tucson, AZ 85705
La Paloma Family Services has continually strived to provide solutions for children facing life's greatest challenges due to abuse, neglect and abandonment. Our long history of service has has established La Paloma as one of the leading nonprofit family service agencies in southern Arizona.
We recruit, train, and support foster families who can provide a safe, structured, and nurturing environment for children who are displaced from their homes.
Families in foster homes are licensed through La Paloma, are offered respite care, foster parent support groups, and advanced training opportunities.
To help ensure a successful placement, every family is assigned to a foster care licensing specialist, who available for support, guidance, and advocacy.
Parkinson's Support Group of Green Valley
P.O. Box 714, Green Valley, AZ 85622
520-499-3858
Parkinson's Support Group of Green Valley encourages members to stay as active as possible. We strive to raise community awareness; to offer information and to stimulate friendships among people with Parkinson's and their families. We encourage members to stay mentally Stimulated, physically Active and socially Connected.
Handi-Dogs Inc
75 S. Montego Dr.
Tucson, AZ 85710
520-326-3412
Handi-Dogs provides professionally guided owner-trained programs tailored to the unique service needs of adults with disabling conditions. Through Handi-Dogs trusted reputation for compassionate and effective training courses and individualized attention, people needing canine support for psychiatric assistance, hearing or diabetes alert, seizure response or physical and mobility aid are supported by responsive, accessible and comprehensive training options.
