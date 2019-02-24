In his upbeat review of Sunday’s victory, Sean Miller said “college basketball is about the finish.’’
The goal for this UA basketball team should be to finish the season with pride, dignity and a winning record. Something like 18-15 seems reasonable. Given all of the upsetting news of the last 18 months, avoiding a first-round loss at the Pac-12 Tournament might be an acceptable exit.
In my estimation, Arizona has not finished well 27 times over the last 35 seasons. Most college basketball seasons end with a sense of regret. That’s almost unavoidable. This is my list of those eight seasons that ended with more of a feeling of accomplishment than regret.
1986 — Arizona’s first Pac-10 championship. The first-round NCAA loss to Auburn was quickly forgotten.
1988 — As painful as a Final Four loss to Oklahoma was and is to this day, being ranked No. 1 and being discovered as a national brand endures.
1991 — Reaching the Sweet 16 was about max for a team that also avoided what might’ve been a crushing loss to No. 1 UNLV in the Elite Eight.
1994 — No tears were shed after a Final Four loss to Arkansas.
1996 — Much like ’91, the ’96 Wildcats maxed out, one bucket from upsetting Kansas in the Sweet 16.
1997 — National champs.
2002 — Losing four starters from a Final Four team used all of its fuel to get to the Sweet 16.
2011 — An unexpected journey to the Elite Eight, a Jamelle Horne 3-pointer from returning to the Final Four, remains in some ways the most feel-good season of the Miller years.
What would it take for Miller’s ’19 team to get on this list?
Beat the Sun Devils on Senior Day and reach the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. After beating Stanford with ease on Sunday, it doesn’t seem unreasonable.