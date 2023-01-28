Hansen's Sunday Notebook: If UCLA/UA continues, games need to be at Pauley and McKale

Let’s hope the administrators at UCLA and Arizona don’t give in to the TV people when UCLA leaves for the Big Ten in 2024-25 and schedule an annual UA-UCLA men’s basketball game in a made-for-TV setting at, say, Las Vegas. As the Arizona-UCLA game became the most passionate men’s basketball rivalry in the West the last 40 years, the Bruins have been ranked in the AP’s Top 25 for 38 games against Arizona. That speaks for itself. Stanford has played Arizona when ranked 19 times over that period, Oregon 12 times, Washington 10, USC 9, Cal 8, ASU 7, Utah 6, WSU and Oregon State 3 and Colorado once. If the Bruins and Wildcats can’t rotate annually, playing at McKale one season and at Pauley Pavilion the next, it would be a colossal shame. ….

A celebration of life for Tucson women’s sports pioneer Mary Hines will be held next Sunday from 1-3 p.m., at the Oro Valley Country Club. Hines, who died in November at age 93, was the first woman elected to the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame, the 1947 state tennis champion at Tucson High School. She went on to be a UA letterwinner in softball and swimming. In 1979, she was elected to the Arizona Softball Hall of Fame and in 1987 was inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Fame. Along the way she coached Catalina High School to two state volleyball championships. ...

The Game of the Week involving Tucson sports teams this week is surely Saturday’s Pima College-Cochise College men’s basketball game at the Stronghold in Douglas. It’ll be a madhouse. Cochise coach Jerry Carrillo, a UA and Salpointe Catholic grad who grew up in the Salpointe neighborhood and became lifelong friends with PCC coach Brian Peabody, also a Salpointe and PCC grad, is having another epic season. Cochise is 12-0 in the wickedly difficult ACCAC, 18-2 overall, ranked No 8 in Division I NJCAA men’s basketball. Pima went into a Saturday game in second place in the ACCAC, 17-3 overall, ranked No. 13 in NJCAA Division II hoops. Sadly, the Cochise-Pima series will be reduced from home-and-home to one game each season beginning in 2023-24, when the ACCAC will eliminate home-and-home games between D-I and D-II teams and order them to play just a single game. ...

The forever-rising cost of college athletics can be seen in Oregon State’s hiring of running backs coach Kenneth Bhonapha last week. The Beavers, who have the 11th smallest athletic budget in the Pac-12, will pay Bhonapha $750,000 over two seasons, plus giving him a membership to the Corvallis Country Club and a new car. Bhonapha will be merely the seventh-highest paid of OSU’s 10 assistant coaches. His hiring was announced on the same day Arizona revealed that it will raise the price of a season ticket to football, and men's and women’s basketball by an average of 15 percent next year. In the 2022 fiscal year, Arizona had ticket revenue of about $19 million. Adding 15 percent more ticket income to that would be about $2.7 million, about enough to pay for half of a Pac-12 assistant football coaching staff.