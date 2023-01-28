Hansen's Sunday Notebook: LIV Golf wanting 500 Tucson-area volunteers a big stretch

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, left, walks off the course after the final round of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club on Oct. 30, 2022. The LIV tour is scheduled to stop at the Gallery Golf Club in Marana, Ariz., March 17-19.
AP FILE PHOTO
Miguel Angel Jimenez dons the Conquistador helmet after winning the 2022 Cologuard Classic. “I’ve been there several times here — been close the last couple of years I have played this tournament,” said Jimenez. “At the end of this year I get it. My game was very good.”
The Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf tour announced last week that it is seeking 500 volunteers to help with every conceivable part of its three day event at the Gallery Golf Club, March 17-19.
Good luck with that, especially two weeks after the established PGA Tour Champions’ Cologuard Classic will be played at Tucson National.
The Tucson Conquistadors have spent more than 50 years cultivating a bountiful group of volunteers for the PGA Tour and Champions Tour events in Tucson, and have thrived doing so. Yet it still takes the Conquistadors months to arrange for 500 (or more) volunteers.
Photos: 2022 Cologuard Classic golf tournament in Tucson
Colorguard Classic Golf
2022 Cologuard Classic
2022 Cologuard Classic
2022 Cologuard Classic
2022 Cologuard Classic
2022 Cologuard Classic
Cologuard Class Golf
2022 Cologuard Classic
2022 Cologuard Classic
2022 Cologuard Classic
Colorguard Classic Golf
2022 Cologuard Classic
2022 Cologuard Classic
Colorguard Classic Golf
Colorguard Classic Golf
2022 Cologuard Classic
Colorguard Classic Golf
2022 Cologuard Classic
2022 Cologuard Classic
They do so with a reputation built on goodwill and strong relationships, and that the Conquistadors are a non-profit organization that donates all profits to Southern Arizona charities. It’s a good cause.
The LIV organization is a money-grab for fabulously wealthy golfers like DustinJohnson, PhilMickelson and BrooksKoepka. There are so far no known or announced charities involved.
Greg graduated from Utah State University, worked at two Utah newspapers, the St. Petersburg Times, the Albany Democrat-Herald in Oregon and moved to Tucson to cover UA football and baseball. He became the Star's sports columnist in 1984.
The main reason behind The Pit’s closure: there aren’t any city codes that exist for an idea as big as a dense food truck park. Peddler’s licenses state that food trucks can’t be parked permanently less than 100 feet away from one another. For now, The Pit has conformed to special event rules and has been permitted to stay open indefinitely, as the city works on a code amendment process.
1 of 2
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, left, walks off the course after the final round of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club on Oct. 30, 2022. The LIV tour is scheduled to stop at the Gallery Golf Club in Marana, Ariz., March 17-19.
Miguel Angel Jimenez dons the Conquistador helmet after winning the 2022 Cologuard Classic. “I’ve been there several times here — been close the last couple of years I have played this tournament,” said Jimenez. “At the end of this year I get it. My game was very good.”