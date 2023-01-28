 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MY TWO CENTS
Hansen's Sunday Notebook: LIV Golf wanting 500 Tucson-area volunteers a big stretch

The Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf tour announced last week that it is seeking 500 volunteers to help with every conceivable part of its three day event at the Gallery Golf Club, March 17-19.

Good luck with that, especially two weeks after the established PGA Tour Champions’ Cologuard Classic will be played at Tucson National.

The Tucson Conquistadors have spent more than 50 years cultivating a bountiful group of volunteers for the PGA Tour and Champions Tour events in Tucson, and have thrived doing so. Yet it still takes the Conquistadors months to arrange for 500 (or more) volunteers.

They do so with a reputation built on goodwill and strong relationships, and that the Conquistadors are a non-profit organization that donates all profits to Southern Arizona charities. It’s a good cause.

The LIV organization is a money-grab for fabulously wealthy golfers like Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka. There are so far no known or announced charities involved.

ESPN reports that LIV Golf and the CW network have reached a multiyear TV and streaming agreement.

Perhaps the LIV Tour should offer to pay volunteers, say, $200 a day to help run their Dove Mountain event, a sum that wouldn’t be a blip on its budget.

Otherwise, I suspect they’ll have trouble getting even 100 volunteers to help the PGA Tour dropouts collect their money.

Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at GHansenAZStar@gmail.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711

Columnist

Greg graduated from Utah State University, worked at two Utah newspapers, the St. Petersburg Times, the Albany Democrat-Herald in Oregon and moved to Tucson to cover UA football and baseball. He became the Star's sports columnist in 1984.

