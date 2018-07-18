OUTDOORS
BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see warblers, flycatchers, hummingbirds, orioles, and vireos. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 7:30-9 a.m. July 26 and Aug. 2. 724-5375.
River Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels. Suitable footwear and water. 7-9 a.m. July 28. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House. The walks are led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. Look for 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/ amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Suitable footwear and water. 8-10 a.m. July 28. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Bird Walk — Environmental Operations Park, Hwy. 90 east of Sierra Vista. Led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory and the Friends of the San Pedro River. A 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. First come first served basis. Suitable footwear and water. 7-10 a.m. July 29. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
FIND A TRAIL
Is it A Cactus or A...Sparagus — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Learn the difference between the two most famous families of desert plants on this short stroll in our cactus garden. 10-10:30 a.m. July 26 and 29. 733-5153.
Full Moon Wander — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Join a Pima County naturalist to walk the gentle trails as the sun sets and the full moon rises. Suitable footwear, water and a flashlight. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 7-9 p.m. July 27. 724-5375.
Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Marshall Gulch trailhead. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist leads a 6 mile hike to Wilderness of Rocks. 1000 feet elevation gain. Bring lunch. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 27. 749-8700.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. June 28. Donations accepted. 971-2385.
Tour of Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. A tour of the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. July 28. 724-5220.
When It Rains, It Pours — Saguaro National Park East Visitor Center. Join us to explore the how's and why's of our monsoon season. 2-2:30 p.m. July 28 and 31. 733-5153.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the garden. 10-10:30 a.m. July 31. 733-5153.
Desert Night Shift — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join Pima County naturalists to learn why many animals, some plants are nocturnal and how they manage life in the dark. Bring a headlamp or flashlight. Online registration required at www.pima.gov/canoaranch. Scroll down to the bottom of page and click on REGISTER NOW button. 7-9 p.m. July 11 and 31. 724-5220.
Desert Night Shift — Pima County Tucson Mountain Park, 1500 S. Kinney Road. Join Pima County naturalists on an easy hike to learn why many animals, and even some plants are nocturnal and how they manage life in the dark. Bring a headlamp or flashlight. Online registration required. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 3. 724-5375.
Naturalist Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Village of Summerhaven parking lot. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists lead this 5.2 mile hike up the paved Turkey Run Road past cabins then up the Aspen Draw trail to the top of the ski lift. Elevation gain of 1100 feet. Bring a lunch and no pets. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 3. 1-529-749-8700.