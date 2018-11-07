Arizona’s mascot Wilbur T. Wildcat was “born” on Nov. 7, 1959, making Wednesday his 59th birthday. Before Wilbur, UA used a live Bobcat from 1915-59 and named him Rufus after then-UA president Rufus von Kleinsmid.
Arizona eventually went with a more human-friendly mascot and Wilbur was born. He’s had several adjustments to his look since then, which have included adding a navy blue cowboy hat and removing his pistols. Wilbur eventually married Wilma T. Wildcat in 1986, and the happy couple has been together ever since.