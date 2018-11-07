Wilbur T. Wildcat takes the sticks himself on the drums with the Arizona pep band before the Wildcats hosted Cal in 2014.

Arizona’s mascot Wilbur T. Wildcat was “born” on Nov. 7, 1959, making Wednesday his 59th birthday. Before Wilbur, UA used a live Bobcat from 1915-59 and named him Rufus after then-UA president Rufus von Kleinsmid.

Arizona eventually went with a more human-friendly mascot and Wilbur was born. He’s had several adjustments to his look since then, which have included adding a navy blue cowboy hat and removing his pistols. Wilbur eventually married Wilma T. Wildcat in 1986, and the happy couple has been together ever since.