The high school football season begins Thursday night, and while not every program in Southern Arizona is scheduled to play, the "Week Zero" slate is loaded with big games.
Thursday’s opener between Ironwood Ridge and Mountain View and Friday's matchup between Flowing Wells and Canyon del Oro are the Star's first two games of the week. The Star's Justin Spears breaks out the crystal ball to predict how each matchup will shape up.
Ironwood Ridge-Mountain View is Thursday night, and the rest are scheduled for Friday. All records are from last season. The Star's predicted winner is in ALL CAPS. All games start at 7 p.m.