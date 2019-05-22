Hot. Really hot.
That doesn’t just describe Tucson’s weather over the coming months.
It describes the things-to-do scene, as well.
Yes, you read that right: There are things to do in the Old Pueblo over the summer months.
Sure there’s less theater, but lots of music. No football games, but youth soccer heats up in the summer. No gem show but lots of galleries to cruise through.
In fact, there’s at least one thing to do every day over the next 100 days, starting with Friday, May 24. We’ve selected the most promising — and a few times we just couldn’t decide, so we included a couple of items.